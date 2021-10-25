Say What Now? Black Students Suspended After Receiving Racist Video from White Classmates [Video]

A couple of Black students, who reportedly confronted White classmates seen in a racist video featuring a mock Ku Klux Klan hood and the N-word, were suspended from a Florida high school.

via: Revolt

According to News4Jax, two white students at Yulee High School filmed a Snapchat video where they used racial slurs.

One of the students wore a KKK-style hood in the clip and another reportedly said, “Hold on, you see that? It’s a ni**er,” and pointed to the camera. The two students sent the video to a group of their Black classmates who, upset by the racist verbal attack, confronted them at school. The teens got into a physical altercation as a result of the video.

“The video contained racial slurs and images,” Nassau County Public School Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham told News4Jax. “It resulted in a physical altercation involving several students. Disciplinary actions consistent with the district’s code of conduct have been given to students involved in the altercation and in sending the Snapchat video.”

“Individuals committing such acts will be subject to disciplinary consequences,” Durham added. “We recognize that many students were negatively affected by the content of this video and the school is prepared to support their needs.”

However, parents of the Black students involved claim only their children were disciplined, while the white students were not.

“The fact that this kid that made this vile, nasty, distasteful video is still walking around campus while you have kids who confronted him to defend themselves are sitting at home is two-thirds of the problem,” one parent told News4Jax.

Another parents said she was “enraged” to know “that this video was sent directly to my kid.”

“No one deserves that,” she told the outlet. “It is 2021 and until people start screaming… nothing is going to change.”

According to MEAWW, a group of parents are now planning to protest administrators’ response to the situation at the school’s upcoming homecoming football game. Two of the suspended students are on the football team and on Friday (Oct. 22), some of their teammates attempted to sit-out the game in protest. However, administrators told them that if they skipped the game, they would not be allowed to play for the rest of the season.

Instead, the Channel 4 reports, the players held up their suspended teammates’ jerseys in solidarity.