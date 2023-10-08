Say What Now? Apple Says $17K Gold Watch and All First-Generation Watches Are Obsolete, Refuses Repairs

Apple’s first generation Watch is now officially obsolete, including the Hermes and $17,000 18-karat gold Watch Edition models.

via: Complex

As of September 30, customers can no longer bring their 18-karat gold Apple Watch into any Apple Store for repairs, nor will the tech company order spare parts. This move is just the second sign of the end of the gold watch, as Apple stopped updating the software in 2018. Apple’s decision also affects all first-generation watches.

The 18-karat gold timepiece was released in 2015 as a shiny upgrade to the original Apple Watch. People who wanted to get their hands on the watch had to cough up $17,000.

A watch that costs that much should provide customers with a long-lasting product, such as other high-end timepieces, so the news that Apple will no longer repair or make changes to the watch is disheartening for those who opened their wallets.

Not many people will be affected as the gold Apple Watch wasn’t popular. According to a Bloomberg report, the company sold the watch with numbers in the “low tens of thousands. ” People who are stuck with the watch will likely have a chance to get something out of it from collectors looking to add the timepiece to their collection.

Apple Watch is currently in its ninth edition, which was released last month. The new models have a boosted performance experience with its 30 percent faster GPU. In terms of all-new features, the double tap gesture allows for easier call answering and Apple Music controls, plus more. For the Ultra 2 model, Apple launched the brightest display it has ever made.