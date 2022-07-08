Say What Now? American Airlines Passenger Accused of Stealing $10,000 Mid-Air from Fellow Fliers

An American Airlines passenger has been accused of stealing $10,000 in cash from other fliers during a trip from Buenos Aires, Argentina to Miami, Fla. on Tuesday.

via People:

Diego Sebastian Radio allegedly also stole more than 14,000 Argentine Pesos (about $110) and two credit cards from two other passengers during the July 5 flight, stated a court filing obtained by The Daily Beast and Insider.

In an email to PEOPLE, an American Airlines spokeswoman confirmed details of the incident.

“American Airlines flight 900, with service from Buenos Aires (EZE) to Miami (MIA), was met by law enforcement and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents upon arrival in Miami due to reports of possible theft by a customer on board,” Laura Masvidal, a spokeswoman for the airline, told PEOPLE Friday. “The individual was taken into custody by CBP agents.”

Radio was arrested, according to the court document, after the missing items were found in his possession.

At least one flight attendant noticed his suspicious activity mid-flight, according to an affidavit signed by a passenger, noting that Radio initially paced the aisle of the plane and then took an unassigned seat near one of the victims.

The alleged crime was discovered when a flight attendant asked a passenger to check her belongings and discovered that several items were missing.

Other members of the flight crew also reported Radio’s behavior to CBP agents upon landing in Miami, added the filing.

The flight came at the tail end of a month of travel woes for the airline, which canceled hundreds of flights due to staffing shortages and maintenance issues.

Shoutout to that flight attendant for being vigilant.