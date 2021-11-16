  1. Home
Say What Now? Ambulance Driver Admits to Using Drugs and Alcohol Before Crash That Killed Patient [Photo + Video]

November 16, 2021 9:34 AM PST

A Georgia ambulance driver is facing charges for allegedly consuming drugs and alcohol before becoming involved in a single-vehicle crash that killed the 66-year-old patient he was transporting, reports say.

Kevin McCorvey, 34, drove off Fairburn’s West Campbellton Street in a private ambulance vehicle before 7:30 p.m. Friday. As it rolled into a ditch, 66-year-old patient Wilton Thomason Jr. was not restrained and died, Georgia State Patrol said.

An officer claims they smelled alcohol on McCorvey’s breath and called GSP to intervene. McCorvey and another ambulance worker were reportedly stopped from leaving the scene in an Uber, according to an incident report by Fairburn Police.

McCorvey was arrested following a field sobriety test and an officer says he admitted to smoking marijuana, taking Adderall and drinking alcohol while driving the emergency vehicle.

McCorvey has since been charged with DUI combination less safe, homicide by vehicle 2nd degree, failure to maintain lane, and possession of an open container, while the other worker has not been charged. McCorvey was taken to Fulton County Jail and appeared in Fulton County Superior Court on Monday. He was denied bond and assigned a lawyer, while currently remaining in jail.

