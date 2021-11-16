Say What Now? Ambulance Driver Admits to Using Drugs and Alcohol Before Crash That Killed Patient [Photo + Video]

A Georgia ambulance driver is facing charges for allegedly consuming drugs and alcohol before becoming involved in a single-vehicle crash that killed the 66-year-old patient he was transporting, reports say.

via: Complex

Kevin McCorvey, 34, drove off Fairburn’s West Campbellton Street in a private ambulance vehicle before 7:30 p.m. Friday. As it rolled into a ditch, 66-year-old patient Wilton Thomason Jr. was not restrained and died, Georgia State Patrol said.

NEW DETAILS: The driver of a 'non-emergency' ambulance is facing charges for a fatal accident last night in Fairburn. Kevin McCorvey is charged with DUI combination less safe, homicide by vehicle 2nd degree, failure to maintain lane and possession of an open container @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/KsxT1T76Hn — Mary Eliza Smith (@MarySmithNews) November 13, 2021

An officer claims they smelled alcohol on McCorvey’s breath and called GSP to intervene. McCorvey and another ambulance worker were reportedly stopped from leaving the scene in an Uber, according to an incident report by Fairburn Police.

McCorvey was arrested following a field sobriety test and an officer says he admitted to smoking marijuana, taking Adderall and drinking alcohol while driving the emergency vehicle.

McCorvey has since been charged with DUI combination less safe, homicide by vehicle 2nd degree, failure to maintain lane, and possession of an open container, while the other worker has not been charged. McCorvey was taken to Fulton County Jail and appeared in Fulton County Superior Court on Monday. He was denied bond and assigned a lawyer, while currently remaining in jail.

Prayers to the family of the patient.