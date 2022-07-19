Say What Now? 70 Cows Got Loose and Shut Down Florida Turnpike After Trailer Caught Fire [Video]

A herd of cows stopped traffic on a turnpike in central Florida after the cattle truck responsible for carrying them caught fire.

via Complex:

According to the Miami Herald, the incident occurred on Monday after the driver of the van, a 47-year-old from Samson, Alabama, pulled off to the the Florida Turnpike South in Osceola County so the truck, which troopers said was carrying about 70 cows, could escape the smoke and flames.

A local fire department and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene near St. Cloud on the major central Florida highway. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, as the cattle hauler was towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported. The highway was closed for several hours while officials sought to capture the lingering cattle.

“Mounted responders are searching for any loose cattle that may have made their way into the woods,” officials from the Florida Turnpike account tweeted.

Good thinking on the driver’s part otherwise that turnpike would’ve been covered in flame-broiled beef.

