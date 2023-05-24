Say What Now? 64-Year-Old Man Allegedly Shoots Roommate in the Butt for Eating Last the Hot Pocket [Video]

A 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting his roommate in the ass for eating the last Hot Pocket from their freezer.

via Complex:

Per regional Louisville outlet WLKY, the shooting took place this weekend and was preceded by a physical confrontation during which tiles were tossed. Online arrest records show that Clifton Williams, 64, was booked into custody just after 3:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.

According to a separate report from NBC News, Williams has since pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree assault, a charge with carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years behind bars.

It wasn’t immediately clear which variety of Hot Pockets was at the center of the initial disagreement, but it’s alleged that Williams became angry over the food, at which point he started throwing tiles at his roommate.

The roommate, who has not been identified in reports, at first started to try fighting back against Williams but ultimately made an effort to leave the property instead. It’s at this point, police claim, that the suspect then fired a shot into the roommate’s buttocks.

At the time of this writing, the Louisville Metro Police Department—an agency which should forever be viewed with intense scrutiny from everyone—had not issued a press release regarding the alleged shooting.

Was it the ham & cheese Hot Pocket or the pepperoni pizza Hot Pocket? This matters.