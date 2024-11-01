Say What Now? 3 Men Caught on Doorbell Camera Murdering Woman Who Interrupted Them Burglarizing Her Car

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Three men in Beaumont, Texas have been indicted after the Jefferson County grand jury witnessed a brutal murder captured on the victim’s Ring home security camera.

The grand jury indicted D’Corey Shillow, 21, Javonta Turner, 21, and Tydrick Davis, 20, for capital murder of 39-year-old Ebonie Gilbert, a case Beaumont police describe as a brutal, cold-blooded killing caught on a home surveillance camera when the young woman interrupted the suspects burglarizing her car.

Investigators call D’Corey Shillow the accused gunman. The chilling images are captured on Ring Doorbell Camera video, according to probable cause affidavits for their arrests. The time stamp shows Thursday, September 26 at about 8 p.m., when the suspects are accused of burglarized Gilbert’s car outside of her home on Bennett Street. Investigators say video shows Gilbert stepping outside to see what’s happening, when a gunman they identify as Shillow is seen on video shooting her. Beaumont police say she struggled to get back into her home but collapsed and died.

Ebonie’s mother went over to the home that Friday afternoon to check on Ebonie when she couldn’t get in touch with her. That’s when she saw something no mother should have to endure–her daughter’s body.

An unspeakable tragedy, one her mom has now been through twice. In 2008 she went to check on her other daughter in Orange and found her body. She had died from a heart attack.

Neighbors are left shaken by Ebonie’s killing. Family members tell KFDM they remember Ebonie for her beauty and her smile. Everyone describes Ebonie as radiant and loving, a woman who would do anything for those close to her.

KFDM/Fox 4 News has obtained Probable Cause Affidavits from Magistrate Marc DeRouen and Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. for the arrest of the three suspects. The court documents indicate D’Corey Shillow, 21, admitted to his involvement in the shooting and provided details about the killing of Gilbert, including naming Turner and Davis as co-defendants. According to the court documents, Shillow also admitted giving the clothing he was wearing during the homicide to Javonta Turner, 21. BPD detectives say they found the clothing when they carried out a search warrant Sunday at a residence in the 4000 block of Maida where they arrested Turner, who is now charged with murder. The PC for Davis’ arrest states he confided to a witness that he was with Shillow and Turner and present at the location when the homicide occurred. The court documents indicate all three men were involved in an auto theft at Gilbert’s home that resulted in her killing.

Judge Raquel West set Shillow’s bond at $750,000.

Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen set bond on Turner at $800,000 and ordered that he wear a GPS monitor, remain in Jefferson County, and have no contact with the co-defendants.

Davis’ bond is $800,000.

D’Corey Shillow’s mother turned him in that Saturday, according to police, and while officers were walking Shillow down the back steps of the Beaumont Police Department headquarters for the ride to jail, he spoke with KFDM/Fox 4 News.

When KFDM asked Shillow if he had anything to say and if he wanted to explain what happened, he told us “I mean, I would, but there ain’t no point.” We asked him why they were allegedly burglarizing cars and if they were looking for money. He said “no, I got money in my pocket.” We asked why the car burglary was taking place, and he said “I don’t know.” We asked if they planned it or just picked the house, and he said “I don’t know.” We asked if he had anything to say to her mother, who found the body, and he said “Sorry for your loss, Miss Ebonie.” He also said “I’m not a punk.” As he was getting into the police car, he told us “I’m not a monster.”

KFDM was at BPD headquarters early Sunday evening, September 29, when police walked Turner down the steps to a waiting patrol car for the ride to jail. He denied having anything to do with the murder, using a number of expletives about Shillow identifying him as a suspect. When we asked if he had anything to say to the mother and family of Ebonie Gilbert he told us no, but apologized to his own family for what he’s putting them through.

KFDM: Were you involved in it? We’re other people involved?

Turner: “Nah, I’ve got nothing to do with this, man.”

KFDM: Were you there at the location, at the house?

Turner: “No.”

KFDM: Anything else to say to the family? Anything else to say? Your last chance. Anything to say to Ebonie or her mother?

Turner: “No, I’ve got something to say to my family though. I apologize for putting them through this b——t. I’m done talking.”

Beautiful, caring, a loving daughter, niece, cousin, and friend. Some of the memories family, friends and others close to Gilbert are sharing with KFDM so you will know why she mattered.

“She was a very good person,” Ebonie’s neighbor, Tyson Henry, said. “She made Christmas for my kids last year, and anything we needed she tried to help us out with.”

Now, Ebonie’s family and friends are uniting to support one another, remembering her love of family, church, travel, and pretty clothes.

via: 6 KFDM

