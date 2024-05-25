Say What Now? 28-Year-Old Woman Left Paralyzed From the Waist Down After Piano Falls On Her | lovebscott.com

“She dropped like a whole upright grand piano on me, and it severed my spinal cord,” Danielle Drummond recalled, while her sister said the 28-year-old “was told she will never walk again.”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – A freak accident forever altered a young woman’s life. The former Clevelander is now hoping against hope for just one thing, a chance to walk again.

28-year-old Danielle Drummond who moved to Eugene, Oregon to make a fresh start tells 19 News on April 12, she was asked to help a friend move a grand piano.

As Drummond bent over to put something underneath the large instrument, she says the piano slipped and her friend lost leverage.

“She dropped like a whole upright grand piano on me, and it severed my spinal cord,” Drummond said. “Now, I’m paralyzed from the waist down.”

After an emergency surgery, doctors in Oregon told Drummond she would need to learn how to navigate her new normal: life in a wheelchair.

“I’m trying to keep like in high spirits because I know this is my life now, but it’s hard. As of right now I need a lot more physical therapy. I need to rebuild my strength,” Drummond said.

But she admits her life-altering injury presents a number of other serious challenges as she tries to move forward.

Drummond has no family in Oregon, she needs to find a home health-aide so she can live on her own, and now needs to find a permanent place to live.

19 News asked Drummond if moving back to Cleveland with her sisters, aunt, cousins and friends who love her is out of the question?

“I don’t even know like how i would get home,” she said. “Let alone like how to transfer all the medical stuff, and I don’t feel like I’m able right now to do like that far of a car ride or a trip in an airplane.”

Drummond is very thankful to family members who have helped her register for some services and setup a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs and secure a place to live, but even with all she faces Drummond still has inspirational words for others also facing a new reality.

“I hope that people who are going through this don’t give up,” said Drummond.

The native Clevelander also has one wish right now, a scientific breakthrough that will one day help her walk again.

“It definitely is a game change for me. I try to stay hopeful,” said Drummond.

via: WOIO