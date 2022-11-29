Say What Now? 27-Year-Old Robbed After Buying 300 iPhones from Apple Fifth Avenue

A 27-year-old man carrying 300 iPhones was punched in the face and robbed near Apple Fifth Avenue early Monday morning.

The man was reportedly targeted moments after he left Apple’s 24-hour New York flagship at E. 58th Street.

via 1010 WINS:

The victim regularly makes large purchases from Apple, as he resells the phones through his small business, according to police.

A store clerk put the phones—300 iPhone 13s—in three large bags around 1:45 a.m.

As the victim was walking to his car, another car pulled up alongside him. Two men jumped out of the car and demanded the bags, police said.

The victim put up a fight, sparking a struggle in which he was punched in the nose.

The thieves managed to snatch one of the bags before taking off in the car.

The bag contained 125 iPhones worth $95,000, according to police.

The victim was not seriously hurt and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD has not yet released a description of the suspects or their vehicle as the investigation continues.

If you’re going to routinely make $100,000 in Apple Store purchases in-store, maybe have some personal security — or at least an armed friend — with you.