Say What Now? 2 'Dangerous' Murder Suspects Who Escaped Jail Through Ceiling Captured After Manhunt | lovebscott.com

Two murder suspects hobbled their way out of Claiborne County Detention Center, one of them sporting a noticeable limp and a wounded right leg. Authorities managed to recapture them the following day.

Two “dangerous” inmates being held on murder charges were captured Saturday one day after they escaped from a Mississippi jail.

Authorities had been searching for Tyrekennel Collins, 24, and Dezarrious Johnson, 18, since they broke out of the Claiborne County Detention Center around 2:20 a.m. Friday.

A Facebook Live video posted Saturday by the sheriff’s office showed Collins and Johnson being escorted out of a residence and placed in a police vehicle. The sheriff said the home was abandoned and the department had received calls that the pair was there.

Chief Deputy Christy Sykes said Collins and Johnson climbed through a panel in the ceiling in a common area of the jail. They made their way to a window and used bed sheets to drop down to the ground, she said. Jail staff were alerted to the escape immediately by other inmates.

Johnson injured his leg during the escape and had a bad limp, authorities said in an earlier Facebook post.

Sykes said Collins and Johnson did not exit the facility with any weapons and authorities did not believe they were armed, but had cautioned that the pair should be considered dangerous.

The sheriff’s office had urged residents to “take necessary precautions.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation had said the two men should not be approached.

Collins was being held for charges out of Copiah County, the sheriff’s office said. According to NBC affiliate WLBT of Jackson Collins was arrested in 2023 in connection with the killing of his 46-year-old cousin.

Johnson was being held for charges out of Jefferson County.

Sykes said Friday that Collins and Johnson faced additional charges once they were captured.

Sykes said this isn’t the first time inmates at the facility were able to escape through a panel in the ceiling.

“It’s been an issue,” she said. “We’re working closely with the board of supervisors to get this taken care of as soon as possible.”

