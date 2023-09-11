Say What Now? $2.25 Million Settlement Reached in Lawsuit Over High School Teacher Who Had Baby With Student

A Southern California school district will shell out $2.25 million to a sex abuse victim of a teacher — who was impregnated by another student.

via: Complex

The Redlands Unified School District in California is paying $2.25 million to settle a lawsuit focused on former teacher Laura Whitehurst, who was arrested in 2013 and later pleaded guilty to charges including unlawful sex with a minor.

Per a report from regional outlet The San Bernardino Sun, the district’s settlement in the sexual abuse lawsuit from a former student who alleged they were 14 at the time adds $2.25 million to the $6 million previously reported to have been won back in 2016. The prior settlement was in response to a separate lawsuit from a different past student with whom Whitehurst had a child.

Complex has reached out to the Redlands Unified School District, as well as to the plaintiff’s attorney, for comment. This story may be updated.

Coverage of Whitehurst’s arrest, eventual sentencing, and related developments has persisted for several years. The case was also followed by further accusations of a similar nature in the school district being brought into the spotlight. Most notably, these additional alleged separate incidents were documented in a CBS News investigation earlier this year.

In May, the Redlands Unified School District Board of Education announced its new superintendent, Juan Cabral. The title was previously held by Mauricio Arellano, who left the position after more than five years and is now working in the same role for the San Bernardino Unified District.