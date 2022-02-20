Say What Now? Over 1,000 Dead Rodents Discovered at Family Dollar Distribution Center, FDA Warns of Contaminated Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement this week alerting the public about potentially contaminated products from Family Dollar stores following a major rodent infestation at one of the company’s distribution centers.

The gross scene was discovered by the US Food and Drug Administration after it got a consumer complaint in January.

Inspectors swooped in on the West Memphis, Arkansas facility and found both live and dead rodents, along with “rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination,” the FDA said, according to a report.

“Products covered by this retail level recall include all: (i) drugs; (ii) medical devices; (iii) cosmetics; (iv) dietary supplements; and (v) human and animal (pet) food products,” the FDA said.

Products purchased from Jan 1. through the present are covered by the recall, which includes stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

According to the FDA, officials came across live rodents, dead rodents in “various stages of decay,” rodent feces. and urine, as well as “evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors,” among other discoveries.

“Additionally, a review of the company’s internal records also indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between Mar. 29 and Sep. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation,” the FDA added in its news release.