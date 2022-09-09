Saweetie Responds to Question If Quavo Ever Cheated on Her [Video]

One thing you can always expect from Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” podcast is a good laugh, juicy conversation, and a bunch of tea being spilled.

via: XXL

On Thursday night (Sept. 8), the latest episode of City Girls rapper Yung Miami’s talk show-podcast aired featuring Saweetie. The fledgling show seems to be all about getting to the nitty-gritty and the two women talked in depth about Saweetie’s former relationship with the Migos member and if infidelity was the reason for the breakup.

“You know, I think the past is just the past and I’ve moved on since then,” Saweetie responded when asked directly if Quavo ever cheated her around the 14:20-mark of the interview. “I think we had a lot of, like, growing pangs together.”

Saweetie admitted she figured the relationship would last longer.

“I thought we was gon’ spend the rest of our lives together,” she said. “With him, I just knew it was the one. It was different.”

While Saweetie would only say “just differences” were the reason for their split, she admitted that she was really feeling Quavo on a different level.

“I was just hella enthralled in who he was as a human,” she said. “Even if he wasn’t a rapper, I woulda still been in love with him. It was one of them type of things. If you was a little mailbox man, and I came across you, I woulda still wanted your ass.”

The “Icy” rhymer even answered how she reacted to Quavo taking back the Bentley he bought her.

“I had to go get me a little Rolls[-Royce],” she said. “I really enjoyed my luxurious experience and I was like, you know what, I’m just gon’ get one myself.”

“Honestly, I think I learned how to be a woman,” Saweetie added of what she gained from the relationship. “Because the way I was raised, I was raised in a really tough environment. Both of my parents is tough. But since I was in love, I was like it’s time for me to step it up as a woman.”

Saweetie and Quavo began seeing each other in 2018, and dated for three years, during which they even hinted at marriage. They called it quits last March. Shortly afterward, video surfaced that showed them getting into an altercation on an elevator.

Fans have been waiting on Saweetie’s oft-pushed back debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, for over two years now. Back in June, she urged patience.

“There past couple of years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, human, but most importantly a WOMAN,” Saweetie wrote on Instagram. “I have realized my purpose with the platform God have given me which is why I have taken my time with releasing music this time around. Through hours of self-reflection I have realized that Pretty BITCH music is not an album- it’s a movement.”

She continued, “It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We not rushing art, we taking our time! This ain’t no microwave shit It’s baking & it will definitely be worth the taste.”

Yung Miami’s burgeoning podcast, Caresha Please, has featured some wild moments since its debut in June. Back in July, she had Kevin Gates on as a guest. The Louisiana rapper left Yung Miami speechless with some of his answers to the “Good Love” rapper’s queries, including whether or not the story that he had sex with his cousin is true. Other guests have included Diddy, JT, Saucy Santana and Megan Thee Stallion.