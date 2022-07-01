Saweetie Addresses 'Pretty Bitch Music' Album Delay: 'We Not Rushing Art' [Photo]

Fans of Saweetie have been waiting for her debut LP, Pretty Bitch Music, for what feels like a decade. On Wednesday, the rapper addressed why it’s taken her hella long to release her the LP, and reframed the project as more than just music, calling it a “movement.”

It’s been over two years since Saweetie announced her debut album Pretty Bitch Music, but fans will have to keep waiting.

In a message to her Icy Family, which she shared on Instagram Thursday, the Grammy-nominated rapper addressed the delay, explaining that she is not rushing her creative process.

“These past couple of years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, human, but most importantly a WOMAN have realized my purpose with the platform God has given me which is why I have taken my time with releasing music this time around,” she wrote.

According to Saweetie, Pretty Bitch Music is more than just an album. “Through hours of self-reflection I have realized that Pretty B.I.T.C.H music is not an album–it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle,” she continued. “We not rushing art, we taking our time!”

While she didn’t reveal a release date, she promises it will be worth the wait. “This ain’t no microwave shit! It’s baking & it will definitely be worth the taste.”

The project has been a long time coming. It was supposed to arrive last summer, but was delayed several times.

In the meantime, she has released a series of singles including “Tap In,” “Back to the Streets” with Jhené Aiko, “Best Friend” with Doja Cat, and “Closer” with H.E.R. She has also been in the studio with producers like Danja, Lil Jon, and Murda Beatz.

“The world is going to be shocked by my new music,” Saweetie told W Magazine of her debut. “From now on, I think they’re going to be shocked by everything I do.”

Saweetie shared an update on her album & says she’s taking her time with her project! ????? Are y’all looking forward to the album?

