Who Saw This Coming?! Jerry Seinfeld Is the New Face of Kith [Photos]

Jerry Seinfeld, actor, comedian and…model?

via: Complex

Kith is again calling up the powers of the Seinfeld cinematic universe, this time with a new campaign featuring the titular comedian himself.

Indeed, starring in Kith’s Fall 2022 campaign is Jerry Seinfeld, who will soon be seen in Netflix’s Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

The full collection includes collabs with Russell Athletic, the latest 8th St by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals update, exclusive New Balance colorways, New Era head gear, and more.

See Seinfeld in a range of newly released campaign images, all captured by Mark Seliger, below. The Kith Fall 2022 release is set for this Friday at 11 a.m. ET via the Kith site and the brand’s official app, as well as in stores.

As Seinfeld enthusiasts will note, Kith previously enlisted Curb Your Enthusiasm star J.B. Smoove for a campaign in support of a collection of apparel and accessories celebrating the post-Seinfeld Larry David classic on HBO.

