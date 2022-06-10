  1. Home
Saucy Santana Responds After Getting Dragged Over Old Tweets Calling Blue Ivy 'Nappy Headed' and Beyoncé 'Dry'

June 10, 2022 8:00 PM PST

Saucy Santana should be celebrating the release of his new single “Booty” today, but instead he’s having to answer for old tweets he made about Beyoncé and Blue Ivy.

While “Booty” samples the same horns that were sampled for Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love,” at one point he had some not-so-nice things to say about Bey and her daughter.

In one newly-resurfaced tweet, Santana references someone who said they wanted to be Blue Ivy.

He replied, “Nappy headed… or [eyeballs emoji].”

Another person compared Blue to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter North West, stating that the North was prettier.

 “Just said this yesterday,” Santana added.

In another tweet, this time about Beyoncé’s “pregnancy glow,” Santana said that instead of glowing Bey “look dry to me.” 

Yikes.

Taking to Twitter, Santana called out “fake woke ass b*tches” for trying to “cancel” him. He says when he made those tweets he was “miserable and broke making childish tweets in 2004.”

 

Tags:beyonceBlue IvySaucy Santana