Saucy Santana Responds After Getting Dragged Over Old Tweets Calling Blue Ivy 'Nappy Headed' and Beyoncé 'Dry'

Saucy Santana should be celebrating the release of his new single “Booty” today, but instead he’s having to answer for old tweets he made about Beyoncé and Blue Ivy.

While “Booty” samples the same horns that were sampled for Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love,” at one point he had some not-so-nice things to say about Bey and her daughter.

In one newly-resurfaced tweet, Santana references someone who said they wanted to be Blue Ivy.

He replied, “Nappy headed… or [eyeballs emoji].”

Another person compared Blue to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter North West, stating that the North was prettier.

“Just said this yesterday,” Santana added.

In another tweet, this time about Beyoncé’s “pregnancy glow,” Santana said that instead of glowing Bey “look dry to me.”

Yikes.

The way we was all rooting for Santana. Especially during pride month. Come to find out he has tweets bullying a 2 year old black girl unprovoked about her afrocentric features as well as him trying to be funny on Beyoncé’s pregnancy. And instead of apologizing he’s deflecting? https://t.co/FxRZgd9STj pic.twitter.com/6HniuxzV6C — Shay-Li (@badguyshay) June 11, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Santana called out “fake woke ass b*tches” for trying to “cancel” him. He says when he made those tweets he was “miserable and broke making childish tweets in 2004.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

It be the people in the comments… tryna force you to apologize or say sorry. To who?! To y’all?! If I did something to offend someone I should I apologize to them!!!! Not u bitches. Told y’all y’all think got power over ppl. But, go head — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana_) June 11, 2022