‘Satanic’ Kid Cudi Slammed for Unveiling Massive Statues of Himself in Paris, California: ‘Sold His Soul’

Kid Cudi was labeled “satanic” after he unveiled two big statues of himself to promote the release of his new album, “Insano.”

via Page Six:

The silver statues — which were displayed in Paris and on a boat in Long Beach, Calif. — were both about 30 feet tall and featured the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper holding out his arms as lights beamed through his hollow eye sockets and mouth.

Several fans slammed Cudi — born Scott Mescudi — over the figures, claiming that the act was demonic.

“Pure satanic s–t ,” commented one user on Instagram.

“Sad sad cudi sold his soul and had to wear a dress to become relevant again ?????.” another added.

“blasphemous,” wrote a third critic.

A fourth fan said the Grammy winner, 39, was “putting in his application for illuminati king.”

Page Six has reached out to Cudi’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The new album’s release comes more than a year after Cudi shared that he was nearing the end of his rap career.

“I just don’t know if I wanna do music, drop albums for too much longer, you know? I’m kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi, I think,” he revealed during his October 2022 appearance on First We Feast’s “Hot Ones.”

The “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper said at the time that he was “really curious to see what else” he could take on outside of music.

“I was thinking about this — and this is like a wacky idea I had years ago. But it would be cool to, like, one day be a kindergarten teacher. And just do that for a couple years,” Cudi explained.

“Like, when I’m, like, 50… And I just, like, infect the youth with that freshness. Get ’em young, and then those kids will just sprinkle the freshness to the world, and I’ll just be like, ‘Yes! Yes!’”

“Insano” is now available to purchase or stream and features guest appearances by A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and many more.

Well, he certainly got the attention he was going for.