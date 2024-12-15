Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Now Open to Return for a ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot: ‘We Need Those Heroes, I Think, More So Than Ever’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

After previously shutting down the idea, Sarah Michelle Gellar said she is now open to returning to the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” universe.

The actress, who’s currently starring in Dexter: Original Sin, stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, where the talk show host asked her if she had any thoughts on bringing her beloved series back in some capacity.

“It’s funny. I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble, and it’s so perfect,” Gellar said. “But watching Sex and the City [sequel series, And Just Like That] and seeing Dexter, and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’”

And it doesn’t have to be a prequel. “It could be anything,” the actress said. “It’s a universe. And it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

In a conversation with SFX Magazine in 2022, per Movieweb, the Cruel Intentions star shot down the idea of reprising her role as the titular heroine.

“I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn’t need to be done,” she said. “We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

In addition to the Dexter prequel series, Gellar also recently starred in the Teen Wolf revival, Wolf Pack, and Do Revenge.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series was adapted from the 1992 film of the same name, which starred Kristy Swanson. The show ran from 1997 to 2003 and saw Gellar’s Buffy Summers seek out and destroy vampires, demons and other forces of darkness, with the help of her friends.

