Sarah Jessica Parker Praises Kim Cattrall's ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo: 'It Just Feels Normal'

Sarah Jessica Parker says Kim Cattrall’s cameo as Samantha Jones in Season 2 of “And Just Like That…” was a “nice idea” — despite their ongoing feud.

“Samantha is present in Season 1 and more so in Season 2 via text,” the “Hocus Pocus” star, 58, told Entertainment Weekly. “It was just a nice nod to the 25 years [of “Sex and the City”] to add the face to the text. “And it’s a really opportune moment in the story, [a] consequential event happening in Carrie’s life, that Samantha rings and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call.

“And it just feels normal and really nice, and I’m glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise.”

Parker’s other “Sex and the City” co-star Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, told the outlet that the cast decided that Samantha’s return was “right for the fans.”

“The fans miss Samantha. The fans love Samantha. Samantha’s a fantastic character. We get it,” Davis, also 58, said. “It seemed like something that would be great to do.”

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes on the hit HBO series, says she is a little disappointed that Cattrall’s return wasn’t a total surprise to viewers and fans of the show.

“It’s such a bummer that the cat got outta the bag and that it was leaked, ’cause we went to so many lengths to try to hide it,” Nixon, 57, told Entertainment Weekly. “The thing that we were also really excited about was to have nobody be expecting Samantha and then have her pop in.”

Before the news of Cattrall’s cameo broke, the actress made it seem that she would never return to the franchise, which came after a years-long feud with the Parker.

Despite the “How I Met Your Father” actress, 66, revealing that she was “never friends” with her co-stars, Parker denied that the two ever feuded. She did, however, admit that she did not want Cattrall to return in “And Just Like That.”

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” Parker told Variety last year.

Cattrall’s return did not come without stipulations though. Sources exclusively told Page Six that the actress had two major demands.

According to sources, the actress refused to film with her former co-stars: Parker, Nixon and Davis. She also did not want to set foot on set if showrunner — and Parker’s ally — Michael Patrick King was there.

Season 2 of “And Just Like That…” premieres June 22 on Max.