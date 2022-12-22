Samuel L. Jackson Trends After ‘Liking’ Hardcore Porn on Twitter [Photos]

Samuel L. Jackson was trending on Twitter on Wednesday after he was caught “liking” hardcore pornography on his social media account.

via: Page Six

Samuel L. Jackson shocked fans when he rang in his 74th birthday on Wednesday by “liking” hardcore porn on Twitter.

The “Pulp Fiction” star’s “liked” tweets feed was filled with videos from Twitter user @blackpanda_00, which included a man masturbating and men and women having sex, among other explicit clips.

“Samuel L Jackson old freaky ass we can see ur likes,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another person pointed out, “@SamuelLJackson hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them.”

By the time Jackson removed the videos from his feed, he was already trending on Twitter.

.@SamuelLJackson hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them — owen ??????? (@_owen1878) December 21, 2022

However, several people came to the “Snakes on a Plane” star’s defense, stating he has every right to like porn as an adult.

“Samuel L. Jackson more like Samuel W. Jackson, he’s a baller and I respect it. He’s earned the right to like the tweets he did,” one user tweeted.

Another agreed that naysayers should “mind your own business,” while a third added, “Yall had me thinking Samuel L Jackson died, turns out he was just caught liking porn. Let that man be a horny old man in peace!”

Jackson has yet to address the salacious mishap, and the Emmy nominee’s rep did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Samuel L. Jackson more like Samuel W. Jackson, he’s a baller and I respect it. He’s earned the right to like the tweets he did. — Barry Skywalker (@BarrySkywalker1) December 21, 2022

if you see Samuel L. Jackson liking porn tweets on his twitter account, simply mind your own business — Jane Altoids (@staticbluebat) December 21, 2022

Yall had me thinking Samuel L Jackson died, turns out he was just caught liking porn. Let that man be a horny old man in peace! — WAKANDA PUNK @ BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER (@indiedynamo) December 21, 2022

Jackson has openly admitted to being a fan of X-rated content in in the past.

In 2017, the Golden Globe nominee answered the internet’s “most asked questions” with Wired magazine and was asked whether he likes anime.

“Yes, I do. Hentai, too,” he replied with a laugh, referencing Japanese manga and anime that is characterized by overtly sexualized characters, sexually explicit images and plots.

Jackson has been married to his wife LaTanya Richardson for 42 years. In March, the couple shared their secret to a lengthy marriage.

“We made a decision to say, ‘We are going to stay together no matter what. We’ll figure it out,’” Richardson, 73, told People at the time.

Jackson chimed in, “It’s two people who respect each other, love each other and look out for each other.”