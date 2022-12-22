Akon Has Nine Kids And ‘1,000 Percent’ Supports Nick Cannon Fathering 11 Children [Video]

The spotlight has been on Nick Cannon when it comes to celebrities with a lot of children. He even joked about fathering 11 kids in a recent video. It turns out Akon has been flying under the radar this whole time, though, as he has nine kids himself.

via: HipHopDX

During an interview on The Zeze Millz Show, the Konvict Music CEO was asked to share his thoughts on Cannon’s 11 children that he’s had with multiple women over the years. The Wild ‘n Out host announced in October that he’s expecting his 12th child with model Alyssa Scott.

“Do you agree with Nick Cannon and his spreading of his seed?” Millz asked.

“I agree with him 1,000 percent. That’s how life is supposed to be,” Akon replied. “Why not? He’s rich. He’s responsible. He takes care of every one of those children. And the baby mothers are with it. And they hurt for nothing. And they live comfortably.”

Millz pushed back and said a baby needs far more than just financial support from a father, but Akon stood by Cannon’s parenting skills.

“He’s there for every one of them,” the “Locked Up” rapper said. “He’s there for every single one of those kids. I got nine [kids] and I’m there for every one of mine.”

Millz then asked if Akon, who reportedly has six children with three women, is at every one of his kids’ “recitals.”

“No, that’s a white man’s thing. Who gives a fuck about a recital?” he replied. “No, seriously. Listen, my job is to raise my kids, to be responsible, to be understanding, to protect their mother, to give a hand with their father, and to assist with family planning, and to be responsible adults.”

He continued: “Now guess what? While I’m taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that. But my responsibility is to make sure they grow up responsible and strong.”

“You can’t expect a man to conquer the world if he’s there with his children,” he concluded.

The imminent arrival of yet another baby for Nick Cannon comes after he opened up in May about plans to have a vasectomy. Since having twins with Mariah Carey in 2011, he’s fathered nine more children, though Zen Cannon tragically passed away just months after he was born in 2021.

He welcomed his eighth kid with model Bri Tiesi back in July, followed by babies nine and ten in the span of two weeks this fall.

“They scared me a little bit,” Cannon said of vasectomies to HipHopDX. “It will take some more convincing. I took the initiative, just to see what they was talking about. Let’s just say I went on the first date, but we are not committed [laughs].”

He also said he was confused about why his personal affairs were so interesting to other people. “I embrace it!” he said. “That’s why I talk about it on this music. I’ll take it. I get why it’s pretty fascinating because, at times, it’s very unorthodox. I’ve always been an anti-authoritarian.

“I get it, I’m outspoken and I try to do things my way, so when it comes to my personal, the people are like, ‘How did he do this?’ I’ve been like this since I was a kid. People always question how I was able to interact with certain women, how I was able to move the way the way I move.”