Lil Yachty Doesn't 'Care' About Sex: 'Women Probably Think I'm Gay' [Video]

Earlier this month, Lil Yachty took time to explain why sex no longer plays an important role in his life.

via: HipHopDX

In an interview with podcaster Sofia Franklyn, the “Poland” rapper said that while he “loves strippers and sex workers,” he often abstains from sex and instead just tries to catch a good vibe with the person he’s with.

“I need someone who’s, like, we could be in the same room but we don’t have to talk for real,” Yachty said at the 46-minute mark. “Like, we breathe the same air, we don’t have to be fucking. ‘Cause a lot of times I don’t have sex and I think women probably think I’m gay, ’cause…I don’t care that much.”

He continued: “I think a lot of times women think if they’re flying out to you that we have to have sex, or like that’s on my mind. And sometimes I just like to see what it’s like or if I can be around ’em, ’cause I usually can’t.”

Later he added: “I’ve just had so much sex it’s just diluted to me. It’s not what it used to be. I get off more on just really laughing. ‘Cause laughing is so good.”

Lil Yachty isn’t the only rapper who’s been refraining from sex recently. Bobby Shmurda recently announced he was in the midst of a celibacy journey and spoke on the pros and cons of staying celibate.

As the 28-year-old explained in an Instagram video earlier this month, refraining from sex frees up more time and energy to make money, but that never-ending grind can sometimes get lonely.

“So, the pros and cons of celibacy: you get more money, you stack way more money but, you know, it’s lonely at night. It’s hard, it’s very hard what I’m doing right now. I’m going through this celibacy, but you know sometimes — what’s that?” Bobby said before breaking out into dance to R. Kelly’s “Bump n’ Grind.”

The interview comes as Lil Yachty closes out 2022 with a bang. The Georgia rapper most recently played a heavy part in crafting Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss, not only choosing the project’s cover art but contributing production and ad-libs to a handful of tracks.

“I chose this cover because this photo is so raw. So authentic. Not fabricated. Suki can and will only be Suki,” Yachty said of the striking portrait of Qui Yasuka for the Her Loss cover.

Lil Boat also came to Drizzy’s defense over his bars on the song “Circo Loco,” which many saw as a subliminal diss at Megan Thee Stallion. Yachty clarified that the 6 God was merely speaking on women with fake butts.

“I’mma clear this line up cuz I know Drake’s not gonna do it,” he said during a recent Instagram Live session. “[It] had nothing to do with Megan. It’s just about women lying about their butt being real when it’s not. And like ‘stallion’ as in ‘she’s still fine.’ Like a stallion! That was it.”