Safaree Samuels Tearfully Apologizes To Erica Mena, Admits He's Afraid Of Losing Her [Video]

Safaree Samuels is keeping it real and has his heart on his sleeve.

via: AceShowbiz

Safaree Samuels wants Erica Mena back. When reuniting with his estranged wife in the latest season of “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”, the “New Dip” spitter apologized to her and admitted that he’s afraid of losing her.

In the clip, Safaree first admitted to Erica that his “energy [was] so f**ked up.” He added, “I don’t know what’s wrong with me.” The former video vixen then told her ex, “I just need time apart, so I figure things out for ourselves individually.”

“Maybe let’s just take the relationship off the table, and just focus on parent, like being parents. How we’re gonna do this, you know what I’m saying?” Erica said. Safaree then told her, “Yeah but I feel like I don’t want to lose you.”

When the rapper confessed that he had no one to talk to, the 34-year-old mom assured him that she still has her. “You do, you have me, you just cut me out all the time. You cut me out all the time… I want to be with you forever,” she said.

The estranged couple then broke down in tears, prompting the former model to hug her ex. “I love you,” the father of two later declared, before tearfully saying, “Sorry for anything I have done to hurt you.”

Erica and Safaree tied the knot in New Jersey in October 2019. She filed for divorce from her husband on May 21 when she was pregnant with their second child. In her filing, she made it clear that she has “no hope of reconciliation” with the father of her two kids because their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

However, the exes sparked reconciliation rumors in November. At that time, the “Liar” emcee gave the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” alum a luxury watch that was encrusted with diamonds at her birthday bash.

Safaree and Erica have become the new Ray J and Princess Love, they break up and make up every couple of months.