Safaree Lashed Out At L&HH Writers For Manipulating His Scene & Threatened To Quit [Photos + Video]

Safaree Samuels is fed up with Love & Hip Hop.

According to the reality star, the network “manipulates” certain scenes to create drama.

As reported on Yahoo, Safaree threatened to quit after the scene with his daughter, Safire, falling aired. In the clip, Safaree seemingly laughs at his baby girl’s tumble as Erica Mena scolds and says, “Safaree, pick her up, you freaking idiot … like, what’s your problem?!” But according to him, that’s not what happened.

The article reports Safaree is furious with show writers/editors. He took to social media to vent.

“And y’all LHH editors ain’t s–t. we told y’all not to air my baby falling and y’all still used it. Had us reshoot a whole bunch of bulls–t and y’all still used that. Y’all don’t have no respect, because that was not my response of me finding out I was having a boy!”

He went on to say the conversation in real life was an hour-long, but the editors chose the scene of their daughter falling as the focus. Safaree went on to call the network “tacky” and tasteless.” He said,

“It’s definitely about to be a wrap on my time with y’all. Y’all be wanting too much of ppl time to be doin dat type of wack s–t!! We filmed a hr long convo for that scene and y’all chop it to 3 mins and use that and make it a focal point. Weak.”

Safaree should have known what he signed up for. On reality tv, editing is not your friend.