Safaree Faces Major Backlash After Clip Of Erica Mena Telling Him They’re Excepting Their Second Child Goes Viral [Video]

In a clip going around from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Safaree Samuels is shown not too happy to hear that Erica Mena was pregnant with their second child.

via: Hot97

The reality star was letting Safaree know that the two of them were expecting their second child. In the clip Erica shows Safaree a digital sonogram and his reaction shocked fans.

He says, “so wait you’re pregnant?” Erica responds, “mhm.. we’re pregnant.” She reveals she’s 23 weeks at the time and after Safaree goes completely silent, Erica asks him is he sad or upset? He says, “I don’t know what I am.”

Take a look at the awkward exchange below.

After receiving major backlash online, Safaree took to his Instagram to seemingly react to the viral video. In the soundbite you can hear him say, “I’m definitely getting neutered..” After The Shade Room shared the clip, one user wrote, “he is disgusting..” and another, “he is so mean like his kids are going to one day look back and see how much he didn’t want them . Sick.”

Erica has been bouncing back from her pregnancy after giving birth, but she appears to be entering a new stage in her life, filing for divorce from Safaree (can you blame her after watching this video?) and becoming a single co-parent to their two children.