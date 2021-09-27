So Sad: YouTuber and Makeup Artist Mel Thompson Dead at 35

YouTube star and makeup artist Mel Thompson has passed away.

She was 35.

via People:

On Monday, Thompson’s husband announced on her Instagram that she died over the weekend, but did not reveal her cause of death.

“Mel sadly passed away yesterday,” he wrote alongside a carousel of photos, adding: “We lost a beautiful person.”

He continued, “I’ve had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It’s great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back. I’ll continue to love her and miss her forever.”

Thompson’s husband wrote that she was “such a pillar for” their family. Thompson leaves behind four children.

“The kids would talk to her non stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff,” her husband wrote. “And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content.”

He concluded by adding that, while the world knew her as a “talented” artist, “those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was.”

“She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought,” he wrote. “I wish I had her back.”

Thompson had over 56,000 followers on Instagram and more than 169,000 YouTube subscribers. Her last video, which featured Thompson testing several products from makeup artist Wayne Goss, was posted on Sept. 24.

On Monday, Goss mourned Thompson’s death in the comments section of her husband’s Instagram post.

“So so so sorry,” he wrote alongside numerous heart emojis. Several others in the beauty community also left messages under the post.

“I’m so deeply saddened and shocked,” wrote makeup artist Lisa Eldridge. “My thoughts are with friends and family…. truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace Mel, thank you for always being so wonderful.”

Influencer Nikkia Joy wrote: “I am in utter shock. This is the most heartbreaking news. I am so so sorry for your loss, the world will not be the same without Mel.”

May she rest in peace.