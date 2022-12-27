So Sad: Woman Dies After Getting Trapped in Her Car for 18 Hours During Blizzard

A 22-year-old North Carolina woman is sadly among the victims who lost their lives during the historic blizzard that impacted the Buffalo area of New York over the holiday weekend.

via People:

Anndel Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, was traveling home from work in Buffalo when her car became stuck in the snow, her family told ABC affiliate WSOC-TV.

Taylor’s family believes she was trapped inside her car for 18 hours before she died, per the report. Her death comes shortly before her 23rd birthday.

“[There’s been] a lot of crying,” Shawnequa Brown, Taylor’s sister, told the outlet.

Taylor is one of at least 27 people in Buffalo that died as a result of the storm. At least 50 people have died nationwide.

On Monday, New York’s Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said some people died as emergency responders experienced storm-related delays while trying to reach those who were stranded amid frigid temperatures.

Taylor’s family believes she is one of those victims, WSOC reported. They said she had called 911 when her car got stuck in the snow, but that help never came.

“I feel like everybody that tried to get to her got stuck,” Tomeshia Brown, Taylor’s sister, told the outlet. “Fire department, police, everybody got stuck.”

Taylor told her family in a group chat that the snow was accumulating quickly and shared video footage of snow covering her car windows, according to the WSOC report.

“She was telling my sister that she was scared,” Brown said.

Wanda Brown Steele, Taylor’s mother, told the outlet that her daughter intended to walk home after sleeping in her car during the storm.

She believes Taylor died of carbon monoxide poisoning. “The car was running, and the snow was still coming, so it blocked the pipes, the exhaust pipe,” Steele said, per the report.

“After the car cut off,” she added, “that’s when she iced up.”

More than $15,00 has been raised via GoFundMe for Taylor’s family in the wake of the 22-year-old’s sudden death.

“As you all may know one of my daughters, our sister, your friend, has passed away by accident in a blizzard that occurred in Buffalo NY December 23rd and 24th,” Taylor’s sister wrote on the fundraising site. “She was stuck in her car for hours/days which caused the snow to continue to build up on her car causing her to be unable to get out. We are currently trying to put Services together to say our final goodbyes.”

“Anything and everything you assist us with,” added Shawnequa Brown, “will be greatly appreciated.”

Our prayers go out to her family and those who have suffered during this storm.