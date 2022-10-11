So Sad: New York Mother of 3 Is Fatally Shot One Day After Estranged Husband Was Charged with Domestic Violence

A New York mother of three was shot and killed last week, and police believe that her estranged husband — who had been arrested the previous day on domestic violence charges — is responsible for her murder.

via People:

Keaira Bennefield, 40, was killed on October 5 as she sat inside her car outside her mother’s home, according to Spectrum News. Two of her children were in the back seat and witnessed the shooting.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for her estranged husband, Adam Bennefield, in connection with the shooting.

The killing happened just one day after Adam Bennefield was released from jail after a domestic violence incident in which he allegedly assaulted Keaira.

PEOPLE confirms that officers from the Cheektowaga Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a home on September 28. When they arrived at the scene, Adam Bennefield had already left. Officers told Keaira to contact them if he returned.

The following day, Keaira posted a video of an alleged assault on her Facebook page. When officers saw the video on October 2, they arrested Adam and charged him with one count of third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, one count of second-degree menacing, one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment and one count of second-degree harassment.

However, Adam Bennefield did not remain in jail. According to WIVB-TV, he was released on his own recognizance just hours after his arrest. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

The day after he was released, police say that Adam Bennefield shot his estranged wife in the head. He fled the scene and authorities are still searching for him.

Police tell WKBW-TV, that Adam Bennefield is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call Crimestoppers WNY at 716-867-6161. A $7,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. An estimated 10 million people per year are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

