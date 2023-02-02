So Sad: New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Fatally Shot Outside Home in Possible Targeted Attack [Video]

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a mother and first-term councilwoman was shot and killed in New Jersey on Wednesday night.

via Complex:

According to the New York Times, the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m.outside the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex in Sayreville. Local police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of gunfire, and found the Republican lawmaker inside her car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Though police have not publicly identified any suspects, they suspect the Newark native was the intended target. They believe the shooting occurred while Dwumfour was driving her white Nissan, which then rolled down a steep incline before crashing into parked vehicles. The councilwoman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York Post reports she had an 11-year-old daughter and was married last November.

“As a community, we are shocked and saddened at the loss of Eunice Dwumfour,” Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick wrote in a statement. “Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying. … We are confident that our police department working collaboratively with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Officer will bring this fast-moving investigation to a quick and successful conclusion and look forward to the identification, arrest, and successful prosecution of the person responsible.”

Dwumfour was elected to the council in November 2021. After receiving her high school diploma from Newark Public Schools, Dwumfour earned a BA in women’s and gender studies from William Paterson University. Sources say she was also a church director and part-time EMT.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477 or Det. Rebecca Morales of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444.