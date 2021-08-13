So Sad: Florida Mother Dies After Accidental Shooting by Toddler During Zoom Call

A young mother in Florida was accidentally shot and killed by her toddler while on a video conference call with co-workers.

via Complex:

According to the Washington Post, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn was killed Wednesday morning inside her Altamonte Springs apartment where she was speaking to her colleagues via Zoom. Authorities say that at one point during the conference call, a loud noise was heard in the background, and Lynn was seen falling backwards. One of the Zoom participants immediately called 911, expressing concern over Lynn’s safety as she never returned to the screen. The witness also told authorities that a toddler was seen standing in the background.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department confirmed officers had arrived at the scene around 11 a.m. and found Lynn unresponsive with a gun wound to the head. The department said emergency personnel “did their best in rendering aid,” but could not save the mother.

After examining the scene, authorities determined the toddler had found a loaded, unsecured handgun in the apartment and accidentally shot Lynn. The firearm reportedly belonged to the father of Lynn’s two young children; The man has not been publicly identified. Authorities also say Lynn’s kids were not injured in the incident and are now in the care of relatives.

“To anyone and everyone tuning in to this story: If you own a firearm, please keep it locked and secured,” Altamonte Springs Officer Roberto Ruiz Jr said during a news conference. “Incidents like this could be avoided.”

The department is continuing to investigate the incident, and is working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine possible charges against the gun-owner.

This is so sad.