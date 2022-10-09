So Sad: Dallas Woman Shot and Killed Over Pick-Up Basketball Game [Video]

A young woman from Dallas was killed for being too good at basketball.

via Complex:

Fox 4 reports Asia Womack was killed Monday evening after playing basketball at T.G. Terry Park. According to her family, Womack won the game, at which point the shooter, who they say knew her, shot her five times as she walked home. Womack suffered several gunshot wounds, and was found lying on a sidewalk on Hamilton Avenue.

“This is so senseless,” the family’s pastor, John Delley, told Fox 4. “You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball.”

Womack’s mother, Andrea, said the shooter was a friend of Andrea’s.

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s,” Womack’s mom told the outlet. “She’s eaten with the man, she’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

Womack’s aunt said that the family is “taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,” adding, “I just don’t understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game.”

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. There is a warrant out for arrest for the alleged shooter, who, according to CBS, is for 31-year-old Cameron Hogg.

“If you know where he is, where his whereabouts are, please turn him in.,” Andrea told the Fox outlet. “Help the family out. We’re hurting.”

Who needs enemies when you have friends that will take your life over a simple game. So sad.