So Sad: California Father Arrested for Allegedly Shooting 4 Kids and Their Grandmother

A California man has been charged with killing his four children and their grandmother over the weekend.

via People:

Germarcus Lamar David, 29, is accused of fatally shooting the victims at the family’s home in Lancaster on Sunday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

“No family should endure this type of tragedy, especially when the alleged perpetrator was responsible for their protection,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “Our office has reached out to the family to ensure they have all the services and support they need during this difficult time.”

Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, where they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reports.

Upon further investigation, they also found one young girl and three boys with gunshot wounds to the upper torso. All five victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news station.

The victims have been identified as 51-year-old Erika England, as well as David’s children — ages 11, 7, 2 and 1, the district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

According to authorities, England was David’s mother-in-law.

Her daughter, who was also the mother to David’s four children, called 911 following the shooting. David turned himself in to authorities shortly after the incident, ABC7 reports.

The D.A.’s Office has charged David with five counts of murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death.

He is currently being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility on $2 million bail, jail records show. He was expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Lock him RIGHT on up. For life.