So Sad: Boxing Champ Andrew Tham Dead at 28 After Motorcycle Crash | lovebscott.com

28-year-old champion boxer Andrew Tham has died three days after he was critically injured in a motorbike crash.

Andrew was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with a Hyundai Tucson on Thursday, May 30 in Cumbernauld, Scotland.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died from his injuries on Sunday, June 2.

via BBC:

Tributes have been paid to the Cumbernauld boxer, who became Scottish featherweight champion last September.

Tham, who had his first professional fight in March 2019, trained at Kilsyth Golden Gloves gym in the North Lanarkshire town.

He was managed by St Andrew’s Sporting Club.

In a statement on X it said: “Andy was a champion in the ring, and a character out of the ring.

“It has been an honour to have him in our stable for the entirety of his professional boxing career and he will be greatly missed by us all.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Last month he lost a bout against George Stewart but his Scottish title was not on the line.

Stewart said he was “absolutely devastated”.

He said: “It was an absolute honour and a pleasure to share the ring with him two weeks ago – a true warrior.

“I have no words to describe this devastating news other than heart breaking.”

Professional boxer Joe Ham also paid tribute to Tham on X, writing he was “one of the nicest but toughest boys in the world”.

Tham won his featherweight title on the undercard of the “Battle of the Legends” fight between Scottish boxing greats Ricky Burns and Willie Limond at the Braehead Arena.

The venue, near Glasgow, said staff were “shocked and saddened”.

A post on X said: “The team have many fond memories of his fight here in 2023.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Tham’s death is the second blow to hit the sport in Scotland in recent weeks.

In April ex-British and Commonwealth light-welterweight champion Limond died, aged 45.

Sgt Gemma Blackadder urged anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.

She added: “Our thoughts are very much with Andrew’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.”

RIP.