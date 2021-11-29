So Sad: 19-Year-Old Shot While Trying to Sell PlayStation 5 [Video]

A 19-year-old in was shot in Houston, Texas, over weekend while he was trying to sell his Playstation 5 to an unidentified buyer.

via Complex:

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon when the victim met up with the suspect after listing the video game console for sale online. The two men went inside the victim’s home to make sure the system was working properly, at which point the suspect attempted to steal the PS5, threatening the victim before shooting him in the left side.

The victim was able to flee the area to get help. Meanwhile, police recovered the teen’s PS5 at the scene. He was taken to a local area hospital and is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Paul Bruce told reporters its violent crimes department is investigating the shooting. “Our Violent Crimes Unit is out here investigating this robbery,” Bruce said. “The victim listed a PS5 on the internet and the suspect, male, came over here to try to buy the PS5 and pulled a gun and robbed the victim.”

Although there were allegedly five people inside the house when the shooting happened, authorities said there is no description of the male shooter at this time.

With the way people have been acting these last few years, if we sell anything on the internet we’re making the buyer meet us INSIDE the police station lobby.