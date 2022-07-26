Ryan Gosling to Star in Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ Sequel, Russo Brothers Plan to Expand Universe

‘The Gray Man’ cinematic universe is coming.

via Complex:

Just days after launching on Netflix, the Ryan Gosling/Chris Evans-starring spy thriller is officially getting a sequel, per the Hollywood Reporter. The streaming giant also announced a spinoff tied to the original, which leads us to believe the viewing numbers for the Russo Brothers-directed actioner have been absolutely monstrous. The directing duo essentially confirmed as much in an official statement.

??“The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal,” the Russos said. “We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for The Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about [it] soon.”

While details about the spinoff are being kept under wraps, it promises to “explore a different element of The Gray Man universe,” according to a statement from Netflix. It’s set to be written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who are perhaps best known for writing Deadpool and Zombieland.

In an interview with Deadline, Joe Russo promised the spinoff will be “a little more edgy and experimental,” than the original, and revealed it will be a “hard R” rating.

In that same interview, the Avengers helmers further confirmed that not only have audiences been flipping for the film, but its stars (and their mothers) are huge fans as well.

“Everybody loves the movie. The audience score is fantastic, the response has been overwhelming, No. 1 in 93 countries. Evans and Gosling are very happy with the film, Ryan has told me his mother said it’s her favorite movie he’s ever made,” Joe Russo added. “We’ll take that as certification that we need a sequel, that feedback from Ryan’s mother. Everyone’s happy, loved working together. We just got back from traveling the globe and the response was tremendous. We’re excited to expand the story.”

Have you seen ‘The Gray Man’? We haven’t — but we hear it’s good!