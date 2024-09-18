Cheers to Love! Rupert Everett Is Officially a Married Man

“My Best Friends Wedding” actor Rupert Everett is MARRIED! He officially decided to tie the knot with his long-term partner, Henrique, earlier this summer.

Everett wasn’t always sure if he wanted to be married. According to People magazine, Rupert’s decision to tie the knot was more of a “forward-thinking” technique.

“I have always hated weddings, although I do love funerals,” the actor told the publication. “But when you get older…I have seen so many problems that gay couples face, so it’s really more about forward-thinking, as we’ve been together for a long time now.”

He continued: “And I don’t know how long I’m going to last. Well, being tall, I’ve never seen a 95-year-old 6’5″ person. You just never know what’s going to happen. The great thing about getting older is that you realize you don’t have to strain every nerve to the point of hemorrhoids to be relevant.”

Imagine the surprise of many of his fans when he finally decided to be hitched. In 2012, The Guardian shared Rupert’s opinion on gay marriage. He stated, “I can’t think of anything worse than being brought up by two gay dads.”

Throughout the years, Rupert has been very expressive concerning marriages. He has often mentioned that being married isn’t something he was ever willing to do.

“Not my idea of heaven,” “Wedding dresses are hideous,” and “Wedding cakes are ghastly” are some of the phrases Rupert used to describe weddings, per Daily Mail. He described the contractional agreement that happens before marriage as “very damaging to relationships,” according to the publication.

He concluded his opinion about weddings by discussing queens being married in churches. “Why do queens want to go and get married in churches? Obviously, this crusty, old pathetic, Anglican church — the most joke-ish church of all the jokey churches — of course, they don’t want to have queens getting married,” he explains in an interview in The Guardian.

Everett continued: “It’s kind of understandable that they don’t; they’re crusty, old, calcified freaks. But why do we want to get married in churches? I don’t understand that, myself, personally.”

We can go on and on about Everett’s opinions about gay marriage. But as they say, time changes people. Now that he is 65 years old, it’s safe to say that he decided that there was a reason to get married after all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatler (@tatlermagazine)

Everett married his longtime partner, Henrique, in June 2024. They were hitched at London’s Camden Town Hall and followed the ceremony at a local Italian restaurant named Ciao Bella.

According to The Times, in 2020, Rupert still wasn’t impressed with weddings. But he continued to tell the publication that he would marry his boyfriend.

“I’d marry my boyfriend. Although I would only have two or three people to my wedding,” he explained.

He also claimed that when the time came, he would propose to Henrique. Henrique, a British accountant, has always kept a very low profile and has managed to stay out of the spotlight.

Even though there are little to no details about Everett and Henrique’s nuptials, we are sure it was just as beautiful as their relationship. We are even more excited that Rupert has changed his views on gay marriage as well — at least, we hope.

What does your ideal wedding look like? Give us your plans on your special day in the comments below.