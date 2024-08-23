4 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Deaths You May Not Know About

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” brought drag culture into the mainstream, creating stars out of its contestants. The show is full of talent and unforgettable moments. However, it’s also seen tragedy within its family. Over the years, several queens have passed away, leaving fans and their sisters mourning their loss but celebrating their legacies.

Here are four “RuPaul Drag Race” deaths you might not have known about.

1. Sahara Davenport

Sahara Davenport, born Antoine Ashley, was a contestant on Season 2 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” A classically trained dancer, Sahara quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her elegance and vibrant spirit. Sadly, Sahara passed away in 2012 at just 27 years old. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ashley passed away due to heart failure at Johns Hopkins Hospital. At the time, she was dating fellow “RuPaul Drag Race” star Manila Luzon (Karl Westerberg).

“Antoine lived to entertain the world as Sahara Davenport, and the world was in awe over his extreme talent,” Luzon told the outlet. “But his heart is what made us all fall in love with him. To me, he will always be my best friend, my hero, my Diva, and I have always considered myself more than lucky to have him be forever a part of my life. Thank you, hon, for bringing so much beauty to all of us. Your legacy lives on in me and all of us you’ve touched.”

2. Chi Chi DeVayne

Chi Chi DeVayne, whose real name was Zavion Davenport, was a beloved contestant on Season 8 and “All Stars” Season 3 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Her Southern charm, resilience, and incredible performances made her one of the most adored queens in the show’s history. Sadly, her family confirmed her passing days after she informed her IG followers she was back in the hospital.

The Guardian reported that Chi Chi had battled scleroderma, a chronic illness, for years. She tragically passed away in 2020 at the age of 34 due to complications from pneumonia related to the condition.

3. Cherry Valentine

Born George Ward, Cherry Valentine was a contestant on Season 2 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.” Known for their stunning looks and unique personality. Before becoming a Drag Race contestant, they worked as a mental health nurse. Ward was also of Romani heritage and appeared on “Gypsy Queen and Proud.”

In September 2022, Cherry passed away at the age of 28. According to BBC, the cause of death was suicide. Cherry’s death brought renewed attention to the importance of mental health support.

4. Bandit

Bandit was a contestant on Season 2 of Drag Race Thailand, a spinoff of the original RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise. She was known for her eclectic style and ability to fuse modern and traditional Thai influences into her performances. Bandit was a beloved figure in the Thai drag scene, and she was admired for her creativity and uniqueness. Unfortunately, the talent passed away in 2021, and her death is under investigation.

The “RuPaul Drag Race” deaths of Sahara Davenport, Chi Chi DeVayne, Bandit, and Cherry Valentine serve as reminders of the lives lost too soon but also highlight the legacies they’ve left behind. Fans continue to honor these queens, remembering the joy and artistry they brought.