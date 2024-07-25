Kamala Harris Appears on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Finale: ‘Make Sure Your Voice Is Heard’ [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Vice President Kamala Harris is working the werk room for the season nine finale of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.’

Set to air this Friday on Paramount+, the episode will begin with a special appearance from the vice president. “Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” she said. “So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember no one is alone. We are all in this together, and your vote is your power. So please make sure your voice is heard this November, and register to vote.”

Taped a few weeks before Harris announced her bid for the presidency, Harris joined judge Michelle Visage, Emmy-nominated choreographer Jamal Sims, Lance Bass, Leslie Jones, and Cheyenne Jackson and made her plea, encouraging Americans to register to vote.

She has long been an advocate for human and civil rights, and a champion for marriage equality. Last month, Harris hosted a Pride month reception in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. “Drag Race” season 16 winner Nymhpia Wind, “All Stars” queens Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Plastique Tiara, and Billy Porter were among the guests. On Wednesday night, the Human Rights Campaign backed Harris’ White House bid. They said, “In the Senate and as Vice President, Kamala Harris has been a champion for the Equality Act, which would ensure comprehensive non-discrimination protections for the LGBTQ+ community, and the Respect for Marriage Act, which secured federal marriage protections.”

This is not the first time a politician has appeared on the show. Back in 2020, Congresswoman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on the judges panel, and in 2022, Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on “All Stars” season 7 and encouraged Americans to vote.

“Drag Race” has also long advocated for voting rights. Each week queens and the show’s host RuPaul end the show by reminding audiences to register to vote.

Part two of the grand finale is expected to be a “Variety Extravaganza” as all eight queens return, with the winning queen earning $200,000 which will be donated to their chosen charity. Three Benefactress badges are also up for grabs, and a new voting twist could change everything.

Last week, RuPaul reminded the queens that the three queens with the most badges will be vying for the crown. But he swiftly added any of the queens could snatch the crown and be inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame. As of the grand finale part 1, Roxxxy Andrews had five Benefactress badges, Jorgeous and Plastique Tiara were tied with four with the former having a slight edge by having a lip-sync tie and maxi challenge win.

