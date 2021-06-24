Rudy Giuliani’s New York Law License Suspended Over ‘False’ Statements About 2020 Election [Photo]

Rudy Giuliani’s law license in New York was suspended by an appellate court on Thursday due to comments he made regarding the 2020 presidential election, which Donald Trump lost to former VP Joe Biden.

In a ruling released Thursday following disciplinary proceedings, a New York appellate court concluded that “there is uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020.”

It’s a stunning turn for the former New York City mayor who was once a former prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.

Giuliani’s lawyers, John Leventhal and Barry Kamins, said in a statement Thursday they “are disappointed with the Appellate Division, First Department’s decision suspending Mayor Giuliani prior to being afforded a hearing on the issues that are alleged. This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest. We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years.”

Giuliani — or lawyers representing him — is set to be in court in DC Thursday afternoon over a defamation lawsuit from the vote management company Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Giuliani and others for statements they made alleging election fraud.

On Jan. 6, 2021, I believe only one shot was fired, or was it multiple shots from one source? The person shot, Ashli Babbitt, was unarmed and being lifted up by two unidentified men. Why are those critical identities being covered up? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Rudy's son Andrew Giuliani announced last month that he is running for governor of New York.