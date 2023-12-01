Rubi Rose Meets the Man Who Spent $62000 in One Month on Her OnlyFans Account

Rubi Rose may have just found the perfect man … to fuel her bank account.

via: The Source

Rose’s OnlyFans is apparently a lucrative second source of income for the Kentucky rapper. On Friday (Dec. 1), she shared a photo of herself meeting the man who spends the most money on the rapper’s account. It is unclear how the two ran into each other. In the photo of the meeting, which can be seen below, Rubi is smiling while posing next to the man who appears to be excited about the encounter. In a follow-up photo, Rose took a picture of the man’s phone, which provided proof that he’s spent $62,321.70 while only being a subscriber for one month.

“I ran into my #1 spender on onlyfans,” Rubi Rose captioned the photos.

See a photo of Rubi Rose’s encounter with the man who spent $62,321.70 on her OnlyFans account in one month below.

i ran into my #1 spender on onlyfans ? pic.twitter.com/5hH8b3IjqA — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) December 1, 2023