Ruben Studdard and Wife Kristin Welcome Baby No. 2, Daughter Henri | lovebscott.com

Ruben Studdard and wife Kristin Moore-Studdard have expanded their family!

via People:

The American Idol alum, 45, and his wife welcomed their second baby together, daughter Henri, on Thursday, March 21, a rep for the couple exclusively confirms to PEOPLE.

Baby Henri, named in honor of Moore-Studdard’s late father Henry, arrived weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz. at birth. Both Mom and baby are doing well, the rep adds.

The couple’s new addition joins 3-year-old son Olivier.

“We are thrilled to welcome baby Henri into our lives. Big bro Olivier can’t contain his excitement,” the couple tells PEOPLE.

The couple first revealed their exciting baby news in November with a video of their son Olivier wearing a “BIG BRO” sweatshirt while waving excitedly to the camera.

“Soon to be a family of four 2024,” a wooden block read alongside a baby onesie that featured the words, “Baby Studdard.” A baby scan was also placed on display.

Last month, the singer shared a carousel of maternity photos on Instagramshowing Studdard and his wife all dressed up as Moore-Studdard cradled her baby bump in a rust-colored gown.

“Celebration of Life, Love and New Beginnings,” Studdard wrote. “We can’t wait to welcome the newest addition to Team Studdard. @kristin_studdard I love you darling!!!”

In the first snap, Moore-Studdard wore a long gown while caressing her bump. She and Studdard also flashed beaming smiles as they held each other’s hands.

Another sweet photo showed Studdard planting a kiss on his wife’s cheek as the pair closed their eyes.

“OUR LOVE ??#maternityphotography #maternity,” Moore-Studdard shared as she reposted the photos on her Instagram.

From “Sorry 2004” to a new daughter in 2024. Congrats Ruben!