Roy Ayers, ‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine’ Musician and ‘Coffy’ Composer, Dead at 84

BY: Walker Published 19 seconds ago

Roy Ayers, the legendary jazz vibraphonist known for his hit “Everybody Loves the Sunshine” and sampled by countless artists, died at the age of 84.

According to a statement shared by the family Ayers’ social media accounts, Ayers died Tuesday, March 4 after a long illness. The artist died in New York City.

“It is with great sadness the family of legendary vibraphonist Roy Ayers announce his passing on March 4th, 2025 in New York City,” the statement read. “He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. A celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming.”

Advertisement

Ayers is considered by many to be a pioneer of the jazz-funk movement. He is most known for his hit “Everybody Loves the Sunshine” with his group Roy Ayers Ubiquity. On top of a number of songs dating back to the ’60s, Ayers has also been sampled by countless artists through the years. Most notable among them are Mary J. Blige, Kanye West, Tyler, the Creator, and Common.

Roy Ayers Ubiquity came together in the early 1970s. In 1976 they released an album containing their biggest hit – the title track “Everybody Loves the Sunshine – that continues to rack up listens across the Internet. On Spotify alone it boasts 130 million streams and a handful of covers from artists like D’Angelo and Jamie Cullum.

On top of his success with the group, Ayers – who was born in Los Angeles in 1940 – also composed for film. He wrote and produced the soundtrack for the 1973 blaxploitation film “Coffy” which starred Pam Grier.

He began collaborating more in his later career. In 2025 he appeared on Tyler, the Creator’s “Find Your Wings” song and later appeared with him during the Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

Advertisement

Ayers is survived wife Argerie, and their children Mtume and Ayana Ayers.

via: The Wrap