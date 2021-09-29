Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee Welcome Baby Boy [Photo]

Singer/Actor Rotimi and fianceé, Vanessa Mdee just welcomed their first child, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.

via: Revolt

Earlier this month, the couple, who have been engaged for almost a year, revealed that they were expecting. “We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,” the pair said in a statement to People. “We love it.”

Vanessa told People that her pregnancy was “smooth.”

“He’s been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms,” she said. “Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It’s been much harder in these final weeks because he’s preparing his arrival, but all in all, we’ve been super blessed.”

Rotimi and his fiancée met during an Essence afterparty. The former “Power” actor was originally there with another woman, but she became sick and stayed in her hotel room. He then met Vanessa and the two talked for hours that night. Once the Tanzanian singer returned back to Africa, she and Rotimi kept in touch and he said they quickly realized they “didn’t want to live without each other.”

In Dec. 2020, Rotimi asked Vanessa to marry him. “She said YES!” he captioned a post showing off her huge diamond rock. “You are my everything. My angel. In 2015, I prayed that whoever my wife was going to be and wherever she was at the moment, I hoped she was happy, having a good day and receiving GOD’S abundance.”

He continued, “Fast forward …YOU… you make me such a better man.. I’m in debt to God for you. I will pay him back by loving you & giving you everything that you deserve. Nakupenda.”

Congratulations to the happy couple.