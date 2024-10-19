Rosie O’Donnell’s Family Nightmare: Daughter Chelsea Arrested for Child Neglect After Infant Found Near Meth Pipe

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter Chelsea Belle O’Donnell was arrested for child neglect and possession of drugs after police reportedly found her 11-month-old son near a meth pipe last month.

The arrest came on September 10 at the 27-year-old’s home in Marinette County in Wisconsin.

Authorities responded to a domestic disturbance and found her home in appalling condition, with filthy dishes, feces, garbage used diapers and female hygiene products strewn around.

More disturbingly, they discovered meth pipes, needles and a digital scale within easy reach of the ex-talk show host’s 11-month-old grandson, prompting Child Protective Services to intervene.

Chelsea, reportedly battling addiction issues, called law enforcement to which the 911 operator reported hearing a woman tell someone in the background to “get the h— away,” from her. Once police showed up, she told officers she was just having a heated argument with her boyfriend, Jacob Nelund.

The grimy state of the home painted a bleak picture as officers described rotten food and the overwhelming stench of spoiled milk upon arrival.

An officer shared, “I tried to ask her more questions and you could tell Chelsea was not being honest whatsoever. This was a repeat of what happened a few weeks prior when I was at her house for a similar incident.”

This is not Chelsea’s first public ordeal. She made headlines in 2015 after disappearing at age 17, only to reappear with her birth mother, a reunion that highlighted the strained relationship with her adoptive family. The Sleepless in Seattle star adopted Chelsea in 1997 during her former relationship with Kelli Carpenter.

Chelsea has also reportedly struggled with anxiety and depression, despite publicly denying mental health issues in the past amid a “bitter estrangement” from her famous adoptive mom.

She is now a mother of four and has faced various challenges, including a failed marriage and multiple run-ins with the law.

While seated in the patrol car, Chelsea revealed she had hidden items in her bra. Officers then reported discovering a small “black vial and a clear plastic bag containing white pills.”

Upon inspection, the container was found to contain a crystalline substance identified as methamphetamine. Authorities further alleged the comedian’s daughter was carrying approximately 18 grams of meth at the time of her arrest.

Chelsea and Nelund’s pupils were dilated when first inspected by arresting officers. “His facial features were sunken in and he was missing some teeth,” the police report said of O’Donnell’s boyfriend. “His muscle tone was very rigid and he seemed like he was flexing even though he was not.”

In 2017, Rosie told an outlet, “Chelsea is mentally ill. [She] has been in and out of hospitals most of her life. Born addicted to heroin. She has had a tough road. She is very sick. She is not capable of truth or reason.”

via: Radar Online

