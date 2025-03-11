Rosie O’Donnell Confirms Move to Ireland, Will Return to U.S. ‘When It’s Safe for All Citizens to Have Equal Rights’

BY: Walker Published 29 seconds ago

Rosie O’Donnell has confirmed that she is no longer living in the U.S.

In a March 11 selfie video on TikTok, the comedian and actor revealed that she and Clay moved to Ireland in mid-January.

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming and I’m very grateful,” said O’Donnell.

The comedian and TV personality said the move to Ireland came about because “that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child.”

“I’m happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” said the mom of five.

O’Donnell added that she was in the process of being granted Irish citizenship, which she would gain through her ancestry since her grandparents were born in the country.

The former “Rosie O’Donnell Show” host, who’s been critical of President Donald J. Trump in the past, went on to express disapproval of the current Trump administration’s policies, though she did not specify which ones.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know,” she said.

O’Donnell said she already made friends in Ireland, including a “wonderful” man named Tom who had been showing her “all around Dublin.”

“I’m so grateful, really grateful,” she said.

O’Donnell also apologized to fans who might have been “worried” about her whereabouts, explaining that she and Clay needed time to get “settled” in their new environment before they were ready to reveal their news.

She concluded her video by telling fans to try to stay upbeat.

“Protect your sanity is all I can say. Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos if possible,” she said. “But I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it.”

O’Donnell’s video comes just days after she teased her move to another country by sharing images on Instagram.

One of the photos O’Donnell posted showed her sitting in a car she said she bought to “tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road.”

via: Today.com