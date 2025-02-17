Ronald Isley Details His Sex Playlist, Including Tracks From Beyoncé And Sade

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Ronald Isley, the legendary frontman of The Isley Brothers, recently opened up about his intimate music preferences.

Speaking with TMZ, the R&B singer shared what music and musicians enhance his romantic experiences. The 83-year-old shared that among others, he listens to himself when setting a sexual mood.

“Sade and I listen to Beyoncé, and myself,” he responded when asked about the ultimate mood music. He continued to clarify which Queen Bey songs set the tone, sharing his own collaboration with the Houston pop star, “Make Me Say It Again Girl.”

The Ohio native also shared which of his own works he prefers, naming The Isley Brother’s “In Between The Sheets,” “Hello It’s Me,” and “Contagious,” which features R. Kelly, and Chanté Moore.

“I love my music…singing along is good.”

In an interview with Billboard in 2022 the legendary group reflected on becoming recognized for their smooth, sultry, R&B music.

“It’s God’s blessing, and we’re trying to take advantage of being able to do what we do and love what we do, and we know what we’re doing by now,” detailed Ronald Isley.

“We have to give credit to our family. Our mother and father taught us in the beginning to sing everything,” Ronald Isley continued. “Gospel, country, rhythm and blues, pop, sing, everything that the people want to hear, and that’s how you last this long. We’re the Kings of Love Songs. We don’t want to brag, but you can check us out.”

via: Vibe