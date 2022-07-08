Roddy Ricch Kicks Fan After He Crashes Performance [Video]

Video has surfaced of Roddy Ricch kicking a fan who climbed onstage while he was performing.

The rapper was performing at the Openair Frauenfeld Festival in Frauenfeld, Switzerland when a fan tried to climb on stage. In video footage that circulated online, security ran over to deal with the stage crasher, pinning him to the floor. Roddy stopped his performance of “The Box” and began to repeatedly kick the man before a member of his security pulled him back.

It’s unclear why he decided to assault the concertgoer, who was eventually ousted off stage. After the video went viral, Roddy faced backlash on social media. “Clown behavior is what ruin my taste in an artist music,” wrote one fan. “He just earned a lawsuit.”

Roddy recently made headlines after he was arrested on gun charges prior to his performance at the Governors Ball. He was released from custody the next day and all charges against him were dropped.

“I feel like it was just a misunderstanding,” he told L.A. Leakers following the incident. “At the end of the day, I’m not going to risk myself, $400,000, $500,000 in the hole for trying to act hard… I just feel like it was a miscommunication and they wasn’t trying to hear it too much.”

Last month, he dropped his EP The Big 3 featuring three tracks, “Real Talk,” “Tootsies,” and “No Mop.”