Robin Roberts Announces Break From 'Good Morning America'

Robin Roberts has announced that she will be taking some personal time away from her position on “Good Morning America.”

via: BET

According to Pop Culture, the 61-year-old broadcaster and breast cancer survivor revealed months ago that her partner, Amber Laign, was also diagnosed with breast cancer and recently finished radiation treatments.

Roberts is a two-time survivor and was first diagnosed in 2007 after discovering a lump. She made the discovery while prepping for a news segment on performing self-checks.

Additionally, Roberts has battled myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare type of blood cancer where abnormal cells form in the body’s bone marrow, causing her to undergo a bone marrow transplant to save her life.

It isn’t clear when Roberts will return to the air, but it appears she may be gone until at least sometime in September, according to an Instagram post she made about taking some time away.

In a video posted on August 24 titled Wisdom Wednesdays, Roberts shared a message of inspiration from her dressing room. A daily message of prayer, she reads the following line from her phone: “You may have made mistakes, but you are still a child of the most high God. You may have gone through disappointments, but you have royal blood flowing through your veins. You may have missed some good opportunities, but let these words sink deep down into your spirit. The king is still in you, the queen is still in you. You are still wearing a crown of favor. Now you have to start calling out that king, calling out that queen. You have to release what God has put inside of you already.”

Roberts also played a voice memo Laign had sent her.