Robert De Niro, 79, Reveals He Welcomed Seventh Baby

Robert De Niro, father to six kids between the ages of 11 and 51, has welcomed his seventh baby.

via: Page Six

The 79-year-old’s rep confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday that the actor has welcomed his seventh child.

The spokesperson did not share the name or sex of De Niro’s new arrival.

On Monday, the Golden Globe winner made headlines for correcting an ET Canada reporter who said he was a father of six, clarifying that he “just had a baby.”

De Niro did not reveal the identity of the little one’s mother at the time — although his current girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, showed her baby bump on a dinner date last month.

The Oscar winner was first linked to the New York-based martial arts instructor in 2021 as the duo celebrated his 78th birthday together in France.

The couple, who worked together on “The Intern” in 2015, were spotted on a trip to Spain the following year.

The “Taxi Driver” star became a dad back in 1971 when he and then-wife Diahnne Abbott welcomed daughter Drena, now 51.

The former couple are also the parents of son Raphael, 46.

Additionally, De Niro shares twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, as well as son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

He and Hightower, 68, divorced in 2018 after more than two decades of marriage.

While co-parenting, the Emmy winner doesn’t consider himself to be a “cool dad,” he admitted to ET Canada on Monday.

De Niro told the outlet that his kids are “respectful” but acknowledged that they do “disagree with” him and “give [him] grief sometimes.”