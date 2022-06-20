Rob Kardashian Settles ‘Revenge Porn’ Claims From Blac Chyna, Trial Averted

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have settled and now Chyna’s ‘revenge porn’ lawsuit won’t be going to trial.

via Rolling Stone:

Jury selection was set to begin Monday morning, but prospective jurors were told they were no longer needed.

“The case in not going forward. It settled,” a source confirms to Rolling Stone.

Details of the eleventh-hour deal were not immediately known, but Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said at a hearing last week that a financial settlement offer was on the table but had been rejected by Kardashian’s camp. At the same hearing, Kardashian’s lawyers tried — but failed — to get the judge to recognize and enforce an alleged agreement to settle the case based on terms discussed in an email in late May. Ciani said the terms were never accepted by Chyna, so there was never a deal. The court agreed.

That purported pact involved Chyna saying she would dismiss the revenge porn case if Kardashian, 35, resolved a separate civil case against the former couple without Chyna having to pay a dime.

Both sides said last week that they had hoped the case would settle for the benefit of the couple’s young daughter, Dream.

“The reason Mr. Kardashian wants to settle this case, and I think it’s important for the court to understand, is that he has a small child with Ms. White, a girl. And this is the type of trial that will have to deal with a lot of very sensitive issues. That is the reason Mr. Kardashian wanted to settle this case. He doesn’t want in a year or five years, 10 years, his daughter to read about [the] fight between her parents that is going to involve sexually explicit images,” Kardashian lawyer Todd Eagan said.

Ciani said then that her client wasn’t interested in diverting the case to a settlement judge ahead of the Monday trial and reminded the court Chyna’s settlement offer had been rejected.

“There is a small daughter involved here. In fact, that’s why plaintiff is moving forward with this case. She wants her daughter to know that it’s not OK to have nude photos posted against your will, no matter who that person is,” Ciani said.

Good. We’re happy this trial won’t dominate the news cycle for the next few weeks. After the Chyna/Kardashians trial we need a break.